Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹13.56, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹12.92

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹12.92 and closed at ₹12.31. The stock reached a high of ₹12.92 and a low of ₹12.92 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹18.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.3 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The trading volume on the BSE was 10 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹13.56, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹12.92 Techindia Nirman stock closed at ₹13.56 today, marking a percent change of 4.95 and a net change of 0.64 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SSPDL 14.75 -0.51 -3.34 19.99 12.5 19.07 Gayatri Highways 0.81 -0.01 -1.22 1.12 0.62 19.41 Techindia Nirman 13.56 0.64 4.95 17.3 6.42 18.91032 Nyssa Corporation 6.04 -0.54 -8.21 8.0 3.31 18.12 Sterling Green Woods 38.91 -0.99 -2.48 49.67 22.5 16.5

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range Techindia Nirman stock's current day's high and low data is as follows: Today's low price: ₹13.56 Today's high price: ₹13.56

Techindia Nirman Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Techindia Nirman Ltd stock is 6.50000, while the 52 week high price is 17.10000.

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The stock price of Techindia Nirman is currently at ₹12.92. It has experienced a 4.96% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.61.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SSPDL 15.55 0.72 4.86 19.99 12.5 20.1 Gayatri Highways 0.82 -0.01 -1.2 1.12 0.62 19.65 Techindia Nirman 12.92 0.61 4.96 17.3 6.42 18.91032 Nyssa Corporation 6.8 0.6 9.68 8.0 3.31 20.4 Sterling Green Woods 39.9 -2.1 -5.0 49.67 22.5 16.92

Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹12.92, which represents a 4.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.61.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was ₹12.92 and the high price was also ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹12.92, representing a 4.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is 0.61, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 11.99 10 Days 11.81 20 Days 11.84 50 Days 12.53 100 Days 10.96 300 Days 10.20

Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹12.92, which represents a 4.96% increase from the previous trading session. The net change is ₹0.61.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low price for Techindia Nirman stock is ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman Live Updates TECHINDIA NIRMAN More Information

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SSPDL 15.55 0.72 4.86 19.99 12.5 20.1 Gayatri Highways 0.82 -0.01 -1.2 1.12 0.62 19.65 Techindia Nirman 12.92 0.61 4.96 17.3 6.42 18.91032 Nyssa Corporation 6.8 0.6 9.68 8.0 3.31 20.4 Sterling Green Woods 39.9 -2.1 -5.0 49.67 22.5 16.92

Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹12.92, with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.96% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.61. Click here for Techindia Nirman News

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is ₹12.92 and today's high price is also ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman share price NSE Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 Techindia Nirman stock is currently trading at ₹12.92 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement of 4.96% and has increased by 0.61 rupees.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SSPDL 15.55 0.72 4.86 19.99 12.5 20.1 Gayatri Highways 0.82 -0.01 -1.2 1.12 0.62 19.65 Techindia Nirman 12.92 0.61 4.96 17.3 6.42 18.91032 Nyssa Corporation 6.8 0.6 9.68 8.0 3.31 20.4 Sterling Green Woods 39.9 -2.1 -5.0 49.67 22.5 16.92

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range Techindia Nirman stock's low price for the day is ₹12.92, while the high price is also ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹12.92 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 0.61. This indicates that there has been an increase in the stock price of Techindia Nirman by 4.96% or 0.61 rupees.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SSPDL 15.55 0.72 4.86 19.99 12.5 20.1 Gayatri Highways 0.82 -0.01 -1.2 1.12 0.62 19.65 Techindia Nirman 12.92 0.61 4.96 17.3 6.42 18.91032 Nyssa Corporation 6.8 0.6 9.68 8.0 3.31 20.4 Sterling Green Woods 39.9 -2.1 -5.0 49.67 22.5 16.92

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 Techindia Nirman stock has seen a price increase of 4.96%, with a net change of 0.61. The current price stands at ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range Techindia Nirman stock opened at ₹12.92 and maintained the same price as its high for the day. The low price for the day was also ₹12.92.

Techindia Nirman Live Updates TECHINDIA NIRMAN More Information

Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is ₹12.92, with a percentage change of 4.96% and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.96% from its previous value and has a net increase of 0.61.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 17.37% 3 Months 49.75% 6 Months 39.9% YTD 27.06% 1 Year 48.92%

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹12.92, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹12.31 Techindia Nirman stock is currently trading at a price of ₹12.92. The stock has seen a 4.96% increase in its price, with a net change of 0.61.

Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹12.31 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10. The closing price for the stock was ₹12.31.