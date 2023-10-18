Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹13.56, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹12.92

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹12.92 and closed at ₹12.31. The stock reached a high of ₹12.92 and a low of ₹12.92 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹18.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.3 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The trading volume on the BSE was 10 shares.
Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹13.56, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹12.92
Techindia Nirman stock closed at ₹13.56 today, marking a percent change of 4.95 and a net change of 0.64 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹12.92.
Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|SSPDL
|14.75
|-0.51
|-3.34
|19.99
|12.5
|19.07
|Gayatri Highways
|0.81
|-0.01
|-1.22
|1.12
|0.62
|19.41
|Techindia Nirman
|13.56
|0.64
|4.95
|17.3
|6.42
|18.91032
|Nyssa Corporation
|6.04
|-0.54
|-8.21
|8.0
|3.31
|18.12
|Sterling Green Woods
|38.91
|-0.99
|-2.48
|49.67
|22.5
|16.5
Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range
Techindia Nirman stock's current day's high and low data is as follows: Today's low price: ₹13.56 Today's high price: ₹13.56
Techindia Nirman Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of Techindia Nirman Ltd stock is 6.50000, while the 52 week high price is 17.10000.
Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|11.99
|10 Days
|11.81
|20 Days
|11.84
|50 Days
|12.53
|100 Days
|10.96
|300 Days
|10.20
Techindia Nirman Live Updates
Techindia Nirman Live Updates
Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.37%
|3 Months
|49.75%
|6 Months
|39.9%
|YTD
|27.06%
|1 Year
|48.92%
Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹12.31 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10. The closing price for the stock was ₹12.31.
