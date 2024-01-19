Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 28.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.91 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman opened at 29.91 and closed at 28.49 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 29.91 and a low of 29.91 during the day. The market capitalization is 42.85 crore. The 52-week high is 28.49 and the 52-week low is 6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹29.91, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹28.49

Techindia Nirman stock is currently priced at 29.91, showing a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 1.42.

19 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹28.49 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 9164. The closing price for the shares was 28.49.

