Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 12.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.56 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman, the stock opened at 13.56 and closed at 12.92. The stock reached a high of 13.56 and a low of 13.56 throughout the day. The market capitalization for the company is 19.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.3 and the 52-week low is 6.42. Only 1 share was traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.83%
3 Months49.03%
6 Months34.95%
YTD27.52%
1 Year35.61%
19 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹12.92 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there was a volume of 1 share traded. The closing price for the share was 12.92.

