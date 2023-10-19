Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 19 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman, the stock opened at ₹13.56 and closed at ₹12.92. The stock reached a high of ₹13.56 and a low of ₹13.56 throughout the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹19.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.3 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. Only 1 share was traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.