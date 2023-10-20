Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Plunges in Trading Today

Techindia Nirman had an open price of ₹13.55 and a close price of ₹13.56 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹13.55 and a low of ₹13.29. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.3 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 420 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MPDL Limited
|28.9
|1.05
|3.77
|34.78
|15.85
|21.42
|Citadel Realty Developers
|26.6
|-0.55
|-2.03
|40.66
|14.3
|20.99
|Techindia Nirman
|13.56
|0.26
|1.95
|17.3
|6.42
|19.913140000000002
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|13.75
|-0.04
|-0.29
|15.5
|7.12
|19.38
|Gayatri Highways
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|1.12
|0.62
|19.17
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.83%
|3 Months
|52.25%
|6 Months
|30.52%
|YTD
|27.52%
|1 Year
|41.12%
The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹13.3 with a percent change of -1.92. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price, with a net change of -0.26.
On the last day of Techindia Nirman BSE, a total of 420 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹13.56.
