Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 13.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.3 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

Techindia Nirman had an open price of 13.55 and a close price of 13.56 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 13.55 and a low of 13.29. The market capitalization of the company is 19.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.3 and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MPDL Limited28.91.053.7734.7815.8521.42
Citadel Realty Developers26.6-0.55-2.0340.6614.320.99
Techindia Nirman13.560.261.9517.36.4219.913140000000002
Kamanwala Housing Construction13.75-0.04-0.2915.57.1219.38
Gayatri Highways0.80.00.01.120.6219.17
20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.83%
3 Months52.25%
6 Months30.52%
YTD27.52%
1 Year41.12%
20 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹13.3, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹13.56

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 13.3 with a percent change of -1.92. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price, with a net change of -0.26.

20 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹13.56 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman BSE, a total of 420 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 13.56.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.