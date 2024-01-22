 Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 31.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.97 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price TodayPremium
Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman's stock price opened at 32.97 and closed at 31.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was also 32.97, while the lowest price was 32.97. The market capitalization of the company is 47.23 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 31.4 and 6.42 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:01 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low for Techindia Nirman stock is 32.97.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02:59 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹32.97, up 5% from yesterday's ₹31.4

Techindia Nirman stock is currently priced at 32.97, reflecting a 5% increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 1.57.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:35 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price NSE Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹32.97, up 5% from yesterday's ₹31.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Techindia Nirman is 32.97. There has been a 5% increase in the percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.57.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30:36 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Simplex Realty139.15-2.8-1.97161.8563.141.63
MPDL Limited62.822.995.059.8319.046.57
Techindia Nirman32.971.575.031.46.4242.19007
Country Condo'S5.19-0.06-1.147.153.3340.27
Nimbus Projects38.490.140.3744.528.0541.72
22 Jan 2024, 10:17:27 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is 32.97 and the high price is also 32.97.

22 Jan 2024, 09:55:40 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹32.97, up 5% from yesterday's ₹31.4

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 32.97. The stock has experienced a 5% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.57.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50:35 AM IST

Techindia Nirman Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:45:58 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.16%
3 Months100.64%
6 Months220.21%
YTD106.0%
1 Year186.11%
22 Jan 2024, 09:08:46 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹32.97, up 5% from yesterday's ₹31.4

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the price is 32.97 with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 1.57. This means that the stock price has increased by 5% and the net change is an increase of 1.57. This suggests that there has been positive movement in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:15:46 AM IST

Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹31.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,025. The price at which the shares closed was 31.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App