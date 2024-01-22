Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman's stock price opened at ₹32.97 and closed at ₹31.4 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹32.97, while the lowest price was ₹32.97. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47.23 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹31.4 and ₹6.42 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,025 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high and low for Techindia Nirman stock is ₹32.97.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Simplex Realty
|139.15
|-2.8
|-1.97
|161.85
|63.1
|41.63
|MPDL Limited
|62.82
|2.99
|5.0
|59.83
|19.0
|46.57
|Techindia Nirman
|32.97
|1.57
|5.0
|31.4
|6.42
|42.19007
|Country Condo'S
|5.19
|-0.06
|-1.14
|7.15
|3.33
|40.27
|Nimbus Projects
|38.49
|0.14
|0.37
|44.5
|28.05
|41.72
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|27.16%
|3 Months
|100.64%
|6 Months
|220.21%
|YTD
|106.0%
|1 Year
|186.11%
On the last day of Techindia Nirman trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,025. The price at which the shares closed was ₹31.4.
