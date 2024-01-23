Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman opened at ₹34.61 and closed at ₹32.97 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹34.61, while the lowest price was also ₹34.61. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.4, and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 925 shares.
Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Croissance
|6.65
|-0.2
|-2.92
|9.95
|3.28
|45.58
|MPDL Limited
|65.95
|3.13
|4.98
|59.83
|19.0
|48.89
|Techindia Nirman
|34.61
|1.64
|4.97
|31.4
|6.42
|44.267340000000004
|Shreeshay Engineers
|34.99
|0.0
|0.0
|80.0
|19.65
|46.2
|Manjeera Constructions
|35.3
|0.0
|0.0
|36.7
|30.0
|44.15
Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is ₹34.61 and the high price is also ₹34.61.
Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|27.06%
|3 Months
|111.15%
|6 Months
|235.75%
|YTD
|116.0%
|1 Year
|213.04%
Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹32.97 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 925. The closing price for the shares was ₹32.97.
