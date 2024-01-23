Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 32.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.61 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman opened at 34.61 and closed at 32.97 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 34.61, while the lowest price was also 34.61. The market capitalization of the company is 49.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.4, and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹34.61, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹32.97

Techindia Nirman stock is currently priced at 34.61, with a net change of 1.64, representing a percent change of 4.97. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is 34.61 and the high price is also 34.61.

23 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.06%
3 Months111.15%
6 Months235.75%
YTD116.0%
1 Year213.04%
23 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹32.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 925. The closing price for the shares was 32.97.

