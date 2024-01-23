Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman opened at ₹34.61 and closed at ₹32.97 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹34.61, while the lowest price was also ₹34.61. The market capitalization of the company is ₹49.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.4, and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 925 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Croissance
|6.65
|-0.2
|-2.92
|9.95
|3.28
|45.58
|MPDL Limited
|65.95
|3.13
|4.98
|59.83
|19.0
|48.89
|Techindia Nirman
|34.61
|1.64
|4.97
|31.4
|6.42
|44.267340000000004
|Shreeshay Engineers
|34.99
|0.0
|0.0
|80.0
|19.65
|46.2
|Manjeera Constructions
|35.3
|0.0
|0.0
|36.7
|30.0
|44.15
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|27.06%
|3 Months
|111.15%
|6 Months
|235.75%
|YTD
|116.0%
|1 Year
|213.04%
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 925. The closing price for the shares was ₹32.97.
