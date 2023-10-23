Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Surges in Trading Today

Techindia Nirman opened at ₹13.56 and closed at ₹13.3. The stock had a high of ₹13.56 and a low of ₹13.56. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.3 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4485 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was ₹13.83, and the high price was also ₹13.83.
The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is ₹13.83. There has been a 1.99 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.27.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13.13
|10 Days
|12.49
|20 Days
|12.09
|50 Days
|12.76
|100 Days
|11.15
|300 Days
|10.25
Techindia Nirman stock's current day's high and low data is as follows: Today's low price: ₹13.83 Today's high price: ₹13.83
The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹13.83 with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased by 1.99% from the previous trading session and has gained 0.27 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MPDL Limited
|27.5
|-1.34
|-4.65
|34.78
|15.85
|20.38
|Tarini International
|14.94
|0.0
|0.0
|18.28
|4.11
|19.42
|Techindia Nirman
|13.83
|0.27
|1.99
|17.3
|6.42
|19.913140000000002
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|13.28
|-0.51
|-3.7
|15.5
|7.12
|18.72
|SSPDL
|14.9
|0.14
|0.95
|19.99
|12.5
|19.26
The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹13.83 with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 0.27. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.99% or 0.27 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
Click here for Techindia Nirman Dividend
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MPDL Limited
|27.5
|-1.34
|-4.65
|34.78
|15.85
|20.38
|Tarini International
|14.94
|0.0
|0.0
|18.28
|4.11
|19.42
|Techindia Nirman
|13.56
|0.0
|0.0
|17.3
|6.42
|19.913140000000002
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|13.27
|-0.52
|-3.77
|15.5
|7.12
|18.7
|SSPDL
|14.9
|0.14
|0.95
|19.99
|12.5
|19.26
Today's low price: ₹ Today's high price: ₹:.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|MPDL Limited
|28.0
|-0.84
|-2.91
|34.78
|15.85
|20.76
|Tarini International
|14.94
|0.0
|0.0
|18.28
|4.11
|19.42
|Techindia Nirman
|13.56
|0.0
|0.0
|17.3
|6.42
|19.913140000000002
|Kamanwala Housing Construction
|13.83
|0.04
|0.29
|15.5
|7.12
|19.49
|SSPDL
|15.5
|0.74
|5.01
|19.99
|12.5
|20.04
Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.52%
|3 Months
|45.82%
|6 Months
|35.29%
|YTD
|26.61%
|1 Year
|16.95%
The stock price of Techindia Nirman is currently at ₹13.56, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 0.26. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.95% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.26 points.
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, there were 4485 shares traded with a closing price of ₹13.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!