Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 13.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.83 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

Techindia Nirman opened at 13.56 and closed at 13.3. The stock had a high of 13.56 and a low of 13.56. The market capitalization of the company is 19.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 17.3 and the 52-week low is 6.42. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 4485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Techindia Nirman stock was 13.83, and the high price was also 13.83.

23 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹13.83, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹13.56

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is 13.83. There has been a 1.99 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.27.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13.13
10 Days12.49
20 Days12.09
50 Days12.76
100 Days11.15
300 Days10.25
23 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Techindia Nirman stock's current day's high and low data is as follows: Today's low price: 13.83 Today's high price: 13.83

23 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price NSE Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹13.83, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹13.56

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 13.83 with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased by 1.99% from the previous trading session and has gained 0.27 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
MPDL Limited27.5-1.34-4.6534.7815.8520.38
Tarini International14.940.00.018.284.1119.42
Techindia Nirman13.830.271.9917.36.4219.913140000000002
Kamanwala Housing Construction13.28-0.51-3.715.57.1218.72
SSPDL14.90.140.9519.9912.519.26
23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹13.83, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹13.56

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 13.83 with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 0.27. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.99% or 0.27 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

Click here for Techindia Nirman Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :.

23 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

23 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.52%
3 Months45.82%
6 Months35.29%
YTD26.61%
1 Year16.95%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹13.56, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹13.3

The stock price of Techindia Nirman is currently at 13.56, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 0.26. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.95% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.26 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹13.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, there were 4485 shares traded with a closing price of 13.3.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.