Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Sees Strong Stock Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 32.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.61 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman had an open price of 34.61 and a close price of 32.97 on the last day. The stock had a high of 34.61 and a low of 34.61. The company's market capitalization is 49.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.4, while the 52-week low is 6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹34.61, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹32.97

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is 34.61 with a percent change of 4.97 and a net change of 1.64. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.97% from its previous value and has gained 1.64 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and it is performing well in the market.

24 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹32.97 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,835. The closing price for the day was 32.97.

