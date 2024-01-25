Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman opened at ₹36.34 and closed at ₹34.61 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹36.34, while the lowest price was ₹33.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹52.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.4, and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 73,861 shares.
25 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|27.27%
|3 Months
|123.46%
|6 Months
|243.27%
|YTD
|138.0%
|1 Year
|253.47%
25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,861. The closing price for the shares was ₹34.61.