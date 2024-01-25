Hello User
Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 34.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.34 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman opened at 36.34 and closed at 34.61 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 36.34, while the lowest price was 33.5. The market capitalization of the company is 52.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.4, and the 52-week low is 6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 73,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week27.27%
3 Months123.46%
6 Months243.27%
YTD138.0%
1 Year253.47%
25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹34.61 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,861. The closing price for the shares was 34.61.

