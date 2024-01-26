Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading: Impressive Gains Recorded

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 36.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.06 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman's stock opened at 37.06 and closed at 36.34 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were both 37.06. The company has a market capitalization of 53.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.4, while the 52-week low is 6.42. On the BSE, a total of 22,697 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.6%
3 Months128.96%
6 Months273.33%
YTD142.67%
1 Year273.33%
26 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹37.06, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹36.34

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 37.06 with a net change of 0.72 and a percent change of 1.98.

26 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹36.34 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of Techindia Nirman BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,697 and the closing price of the shares was 36.34.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.