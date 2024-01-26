Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading: Impressive Gains Recorded

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : Techindia Nirman's stock opened at ₹37.06 and closed at ₹36.34 on the last trading day. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹37.06. The company has a market capitalization of ₹53.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.4, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. On the BSE, a total of 22,697 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.6%
|3 Months
|128.96%
|6 Months
|273.33%
|YTD
|142.67%
|1 Year
|273.33%
The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹37.06 with a net change of 0.72 and a percent change of 1.98.
Based on the data provided, on the last day of Techindia Nirman BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,697 and the closing price of the shares was ₹36.34.
