Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹14.38, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹14.1

Techindia Nirman shares opened at ₹13.56 and closed at ₹13.83 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.1 and a low of ₹13.56 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹17.3 and ₹6.42 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2558 shares.

Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹14.38, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹14.1 Techindia Nirman stock closed at ₹14.38 today, representing a 1.99 percent increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹14.1. The net change in price was 0.28.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Citadel Realty Developers 26.01 -1.33 -4.86 40.66 14.3 20.53 MPDL Limited 25.45 -1.3 -4.86 34.78 15.9 18.86 Techindia Nirman 14.38 0.28 1.99 17.3 6.42 20.27129 SSPDL 14.08 0.0 0.0 19.99 12.5 18.2 Rodium Realty 56.57 -1.43 -2.47 70.0 35.0 18.37

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Techindia Nirman stock is ₹14.38, while the low is ₹14.

Techindia Nirman Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Techindia Nirman Ltd stock is 6.50000, while the 52-week high price is 15.65000.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 13.43 10 Days 12.71 20 Days 12.18 50 Days 12.78 100 Days 11.20 300 Days 10.27

Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.17% 3 Months 41.7% 6 Months 45.13% YTD 29.82% 1 Year -3.08%

Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹13.83 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2558. The closing price of the shares was ₹13.83.