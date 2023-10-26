Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at 14.38, up 1.99% from yesterday's 14.1

Techindia Nirman shares opened at ₹13.56 and closed at ₹13.83 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.1 and a low of ₹13.56 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹17.3 and ₹6.42 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 2558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.