Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹14.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹14.38

Techindia Nirman Ltd, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), had an open price of ₹14 and a close price of ₹14.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.38 and a low of ₹14. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20.6 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹17.3 and a 52-week low of ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,024 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹14.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹14.38 Techindia Nirman stock closed at ₹14.45 today, experiencing a 0.49% increase. This corresponds to a net change of ₹0.07 from yesterday's closing price of ₹14.38.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Garnet Construction 15.2 0.02 0.13 22.4 10.1 21.13 Gayatri Highways 0.85 0.01 1.19 1.12 0.62 20.37 Techindia Nirman 14.45 0.07 0.49 17.3 6.42 20.27129 MPDL Limited 24.31 -1.13 -4.44 34.78 15.9 18.02 Rodium Realty 55.0 -1.57 -2.78 70.0 35.0 17.86

Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range Techindia Nirman stock's low price today was ₹14.1, while the high price was ₹14.45.

Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Garnet Construction 15.44 0.26 1.71 22.4 10.1 21.46 Gayatri Highways 0.85 0.01 1.19 1.12 0.62 20.37 Techindia Nirman 14.1 -0.28 -1.95 17.3 6.42 20.27129 MPDL Limited 25.0 -0.44 -1.73 34.78 15.9 18.53 Rodium Realty 55.0 -1.57 -2.78 70.0 35.0 17.86

Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 13.67 10 Days 12.96 20 Days 12.29 50 Days 12.76 100 Days 11.25 300 Days 10.28

Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.6% 3 Months 54.99% 6 Months 45.45% YTD 32.11% 1 Year -1.37%

Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹14.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,024. The closing price for the shares was ₹14.1.