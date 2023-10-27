Hello User
Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman closed today at 14.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's 14.38

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 14.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.45 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

Techindia Nirman Ltd, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), had an open price of 14 and a close price of 14.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 14.38 and a low of 14. The market capitalization of the company is 20.6 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 17.3 and a 52-week low of 6.42. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed today at ₹14.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹14.38

Techindia Nirman stock closed at 14.45 today, experiencing a 0.49% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 0.07 from yesterday's closing price of 14.38.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Garnet Construction15.20.020.1322.410.121.13
Gayatri Highways0.850.011.191.120.6220.37
Techindia Nirman14.450.070.4917.36.4220.27129
MPDL Limited24.31-1.13-4.4434.7815.918.02
Rodium Realty55.0-1.57-2.7870.035.017.86
27 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Techindia Nirman stock's low price today was 14.1, while the high price was 14.45.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.1, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹14.38

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that its price is 14.1. There has been a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.28.

27 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Techindia Nirman stock's current day's high and low data is as follows: Today's low price: 14.1 Today's high price: 14.1

27 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price NSE Live :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.1, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹14.38

Techindia Nirman stock is currently priced at 14.1, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.95% and a decrease of 0.28 in terms of absolute value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13.67
10 Days12.96
20 Days12.29
50 Days12.76
100 Days11.25
300 Days10.28
27 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is 14.1 and today's high price is also 14.1.

27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.1, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹14.38

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 14.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.28, suggesting a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.1, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹14.38

The current data for Techindia Nirman stock shows that its price is 14.1. There has been a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.28, indicating a decline of 0.28.

27 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :.

27 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Techindia Nirman stock is not provided. Today's high price for Techindia Nirman stock is also not provided.

27 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :.

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price update :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.38, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹14.1

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 14.38, with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.99% and the net change is a positive value of 0.28.

27 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.6%
3 Months54.99%
6 Months45.45%
YTD32.11%
1 Year-1.37%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.38, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹14.1

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 14.38. There has been a 1.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.28.

27 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹14.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,024. The closing price for the shares was 14.1.

