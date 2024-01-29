Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹37.06 and closed at ₹36.34. The stock had a high of ₹37.06 and a low of ₹37.06. The market capitalization of the company is ₹53.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹37.06 and the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the day was 22,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.