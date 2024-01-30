Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹37.8 and closed at ₹37.06. The stock reached a high of ₹37.8 and a low of ₹37.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹54.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.06, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The total BSE volume for the day was 9,894 shares.
The current data of Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is ₹38.55, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 0.75.
The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹37.8. It has experienced a 2% percent change, with a net change of 0.74.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.8%
|3 Months
|120.67%
|6 Months
|258.62%
|YTD
|142.67%
|1 Year
|285.19%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹37.8. It has experienced a 2% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.74.
On the last day of Techindia Nirman's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9894. The closing price of the shares was ₹37.06.
