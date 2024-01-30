Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹37.8 and closed at ₹37.06. The stock reached a high of ₹37.8 and a low of ₹37.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹54.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.06, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The total BSE volume for the day was 9,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.