Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 37.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.55 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman Stock Price Today

Techindia Nirman Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at 37.8 and closed at 37.06. The stock reached a high of 37.8 and a low of 37.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 54.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.06, while the 52-week low is 6.42. The total BSE volume for the day was 9,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹38.55, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹37.8

The current data of Techindia Nirman stock shows that the stock price is 38.55, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.98% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price: Today's high price: :

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Techindia Nirman Live Updates

The current stock price of Techindia Nirman is 37.8. It has experienced a 2% percent change, with a net change of 0.74.

30 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.8%
3 Months120.67%
6 Months258.62%
YTD142.67%
1 Year285.19%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Techindia Nirman is 37.8. It has experienced a 2% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.74.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹37.06 on last trading day

On the last day of Techindia Nirman's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9894. The closing price of the shares was 37.06.

