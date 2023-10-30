Techindia Nirman Share Price Live blog for 30 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Techindia Nirman opened at ₹14.1 and closed at ₹14.38. The stock reached a high of ₹14.45 and a low of ₹14.1. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹20.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹17.3, while the 52-week low is ₹6.42. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 2,415 shares.

