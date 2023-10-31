Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman sees stock price rise

Techindia Nirman opened at ₹14.17 and closed at ₹14.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹14.73 and a low of ₹14.17. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹17.3 and ₹6.42 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1181 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.85%
|3 Months
|47.73%
|6 Months
|46.7%
|YTD
|32.57%
|1 Year
|0.0%
The current data shows that the stock price of Techindia Nirman is ₹14.73 with a percent change of 1.94%. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.94% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.28, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹0.28.
On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, there were a total of 1181 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹14.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!