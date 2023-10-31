Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman sees stock price rise

Techindia Nirman opened at ₹14.17 and closed at ₹14.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹14.73 and a low of ₹14.17. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹17.3 and ₹6.42 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1181 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.