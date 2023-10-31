Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Techindia Nirman share price Today Live Updates : Techindia Nirman sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Techindia Nirman stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 14.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.73 per share. Investors should monitor Techindia Nirman stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Techindia Nirman

Techindia Nirman opened at 14.17 and closed at 14.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 14.73 and a low of 14.17. The market capitalization of the company is 21.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 17.3 and 6.42 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1181 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.85%
3 Months47.73%
6 Months46.7%
YTD32.57%
1 Year0.0%
31 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Today :Techindia Nirman trading at ₹14.73, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹14.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Techindia Nirman is 14.73 with a percent change of 1.94%. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.94% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 0.28, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.28.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Techindia Nirman share price Live :Techindia Nirman closed at ₹14.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Techindia Nirman on the BSE, there were a total of 1181 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 14.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.