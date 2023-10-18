Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at ₹882, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹875.55

Tejas Networks' stock opened at ₹873.1 and closed at ₹870.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹884 and a low of ₹870.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹14,918.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹935 and ₹510.05 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 27,224 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITI 289.75 -26.85 -8.48 320.8 86.5 27514.0 Tejas Networks 882.0 6.45 0.74 935.0 510.05 14850.31 HFCL 72.94 -1.47 -1.98 88.8 55.75 10039.29 DCX Systems 295.0 0.65 0.22 351.3 138.9 2853.35 Paras Defence & Space Technologies 741.4 -5.8 -0.78 848.0 447.1 2891.46

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range Tejas Networks stock reached a low price of ₹872.1 and a high price of ₹939.9 on the current day.

Tejas Networks Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Tejas Networks Ltd stock is 510.00000 and the 52 week high price is 934.90000.

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range Tejas Networks stock had a low price of ₹870.15 and a high price of ₹884 on the current day.

Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 876.78 10 Days 882.03 20 Days 864.12 50 Days 855.63 100 Days 799.78 300 Days 696.15

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35 Tejas Networks' stock price is currently at ₹879, with a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Tejas Networks Profit Loss

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹870.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tejas Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,224. The closing price for the stock was ₹870.35.