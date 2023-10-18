Hello User
Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at 882, up 0.74% from yesterday's 875.55

9 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 875.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 882 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks' stock opened at 873.1 and closed at 870.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 884 and a low of 870.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 14,918.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 935 and 510.05 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 27,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks closed today at ₹882, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹875.55

Tejas Networks stock closed at 882 today, representing a percent change of 0.74. The net change in the stock price was 6.45, as compared to the previous day's closing price of 875.55.

18 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI289.75-26.85-8.48320.886.527514.0
Tejas Networks882.06.450.74935.0510.0514850.31
HFCL72.94-1.47-1.9888.855.7510039.29
DCX Systems295.00.650.22351.3138.92853.35
Paras Defence & Space Technologies741.4-5.8-0.78848.0447.12891.46
18 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock reached a low price of 872.1 and a high price of 939.9 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Tejas Networks Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Tejas Networks Ltd stock is 510.00000 and the 52 week high price is 934.90000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 879, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.99% or 8.65 compared to the previous trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks stock currently has a price of 879, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 8.65.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI316.624.958.55296.386.530063.62
Tejas Networks879.08.650.99935.0510.0514799.8
HFCL74.41-1.32-1.7488.855.7510241.61
DCX Systems295.65-0.4-0.14351.3138.92859.64
Paras Defence & Space Technologies747.218.02.47848.0447.12914.08
18 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock had a low price of 870.15 and a high price of 884 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Tejas Networks is 879, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.99% and has gained 8.65 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days876.78
10 Days882.03
20 Days864.12
50 Days855.63
100 Days799.78
300 Days696.15
18 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock had a low of 870.15 and a high of 884.

18 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 879, representing a 0.99% increase. The net change for the stock is 8.65 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI316.624.958.55296.386.530063.62
Tejas Networks879.08.650.99935.0510.0514799.8
HFCL74.41-1.32-1.7488.855.7510241.61
DCX Systems295.65-0.4-0.14351.3138.92859.64
Paras Defence & Space Technologies747.218.02.47848.0447.12914.08
18 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 879, representing a percent change of 0.99. The net change in the stock price is 8.65.

18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock reached a low of 870.15 and a high of 884 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI316.624.958.55296.386.530063.62
Tejas Networks879.08.650.99935.0510.0514799.8
HFCL74.41-1.32-1.7488.855.7510241.61
DCX Systems295.65-0.4-0.14351.3138.92859.64
Paras Defence & Space Technologies747.218.02.47848.0447.12914.08
18 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks stock currently has a price of 879. It has experienced a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock is 8.65, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tejas Networks' stock reached a low price of 870.15 and a high price of 884.

18 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks' stock price is currently at 879, with a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 8.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Tejas Networks Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹879, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹870.35

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 879, which represents a percent change of 0.99. The net change in the stock price is 8.65.

18 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI316.624.958.55296.386.530063.62
Tejas Networks879.08.650.99935.0510.0514799.8
HFCL74.41-1.32-1.7488.855.7510241.61
DCX Systems295.65-0.4-0.14351.3138.92859.64
Paras Defence & Space Technologies747.218.02.47848.0447.12914.08
18 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock reached a low of 870.15 and a high of 884 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹870.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tejas Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,224. The closing price for the stock was 870.35.

