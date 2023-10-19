Hello User
Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 878.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 896.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks

On the last day of trading for Tejas Networks, the stock opened at 884.45 and closed at 875.55. The stock reached a high of 939.9 and a low of 872.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14,969.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 935, while the 52-week low is 510.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,250 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock's current day's low price is 880 and the high price is 904.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹896.05, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹878.2

Tejas Networks stock has experienced a 2.03% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 17.85 rupees. The current price of the stock is 896.05 rupees.

Click here for Tejas Networks Profit Loss

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹889.5, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹878.2

Tejas Networks stock currently has a price of 889.5, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 11.3.

19 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months2.69%
6 Months41.01%
YTD51.91%
1 Year23.56%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹882, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹875.55

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 882 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 6.45.

19 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹875.55 on last trading day

Tejas Networks had a trading volume of 85,250 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 875.55.

