Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks sees stock rise

On the last day, Tejas Networks opened at ₹880 and closed at ₹878.2. The stock reached a high of ₹904 and a low of ₹880. The market capitalization of Tejas Networks is ₹15,077.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹939.9 and the 52-week low is ₹510.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47,099 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITI
|304.0
|15.95
|5.54
|337.0
|86.5
|28867.15
|Tejas Networks
|891.9
|3.0
|0.34
|939.9
|510.05
|15017.0
|HFCL
|70.74
|-2.31
|-3.16
|88.8
|55.75
|9736.48
|Paras Defence & Space Technologies
|753.45
|10.35
|1.39
|848.0
|447.1
|2938.46
|DCX Systems
|293.5
|2.1
|0.72
|351.3
|138.9
|2838.84
The current stock price of Tejas Networks is ₹891.9 with a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock has gained 3 rupees.
Tejas Networks stock reached a low price of ₹888.35 and a high price of ₹906.9.
Tejas Networks stock currently has a price of ₹896. The stock's percent change is 0.8%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 7.1, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|6.88%
|6 Months
|40.0%
|YTD
|53.8%
|1 Year
|27.89%
The current data of Tejas Networks stock shows that the price is ₹888.35. There has been a 1.16 percent change, with a net change of 10.15.
Tejas Networks had a trading volume of 47,099 shares on the last day on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹878.2.
