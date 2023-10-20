Hello User
Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks sees stock rise

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 888.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks

On the last day, Tejas Networks opened at 880 and closed at 878.2. The stock reached a high of 904 and a low of 880. The market capitalization of Tejas Networks is 15,077.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 939.9 and the 52-week low is 510.05. The BSE volume for the day was 47,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI304.015.955.54337.086.528867.15
Tejas Networks891.93.00.34939.9510.0515017.0
HFCL70.74-2.31-3.1688.855.759736.48
Paras Defence & Space Technologies753.4510.351.39848.0447.12938.46
DCX Systems293.52.10.72351.3138.92838.84
20 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹891.9, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹888.9

The current stock price of Tejas Networks is 891.9 with a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock has gained 3 rupees.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock reached a low price of 888.35 and a high price of 906.9.

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹896, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹888.9

Tejas Networks stock currently has a price of 896. The stock's percent change is 0.8%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock's price is 7.1, suggesting a positive movement.

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months6.88%
6 Months40.0%
YTD53.8%
1 Year27.89%
20 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹888.35, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹878.2

The current data of Tejas Networks stock shows that the price is 888.35. There has been a 1.16 percent change, with a net change of 10.15.

20 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹878.2 on last trading day

Tejas Networks had a trading volume of 47,099 shares on the last day on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 878.2.

