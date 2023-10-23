comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks' Stock Plunges on Poor Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 884 per share. The stock is currently trading at 851.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas NetworksPremium
Tejas Networks

On the last day, Tejas Networks' stock opened at 906.9 and closed at 888.9. The stock reached a high of 906.9 and a low of 880.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,003.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 939.9, while its 52-week low is 510.05. The BSE volume for the day was 19,423 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:19:28 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock's low price for the day is 847.3 and the high price is 888.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:19:23 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹851.75, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹884

The current data of Tejas Networks stock shows that the price is 851.75 with a percent change of -3.65 and a net change of -32.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.65% and has dropped by 32.25 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40:21 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITI276.15-17.25-5.88337.086.526222.58
Tejas Networks851.4-32.6-3.69939.9510.0514335.09
HFCL66.22-2.61-3.7988.855.759114.36
Paras Defence & Space Technologies721.05-18.3-2.48848.0447.12812.1
DCX Systems273.1-8.85-3.14351.3138.92641.52
23 Oct 2023, 10:21:28 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock's current day's low price is 848.55 and the high price is 888.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:12 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹852, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹884

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 852, experiencing a percent change of -3.62 and a net change of -32. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.62% and has lost 32.

Click here for Tejas Networks Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:04:33 AM IST

Tejas Networks Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:37 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹865, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹884

Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at 865, showing a percent change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19, which means that the stock has decreased by 19.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.61%
3 Months6.77%
6 Months39.75%
YTD53.05%
1 Year28.14%
23 Oct 2023, 09:08:16 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹884, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹888.9

As of the given data, the stock price of Tejas Networks is 884. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 4.9.

23 Oct 2023, 08:08:11 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹888.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tejas Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,423. The closing price for the day was 888.9.

