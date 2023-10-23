Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks' Stock Plunges on Poor Trading Day

On the last day, Tejas Networks' stock opened at ₹906.9 and closed at ₹888.9. The stock reached a high of ₹906.9 and a low of ₹880.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,003.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹939.9, while its 52-week low is ₹510.05. The BSE volume for the day was 19,423 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range Tejas Networks stock's low price for the day is ₹847.3 and the high price is ₹888.3.

Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹851.75, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹884 The current data of Tejas Networks stock shows that the price is ₹851.75 with a percent change of -3.65 and a net change of -32.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.65% and has dropped by 32.25 points.

Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITI 276.15 -17.25 -5.88 337.0 86.5 26222.58 Tejas Networks 851.4 -32.6 -3.69 939.9 510.05 14335.09 HFCL 66.22 -2.61 -3.79 88.8 55.75 9114.36 Paras Defence & Space Technologies 721.05 -18.3 -2.48 848.0 447.1 2812.1 DCX Systems 273.1 -8.85 -3.14 351.3 138.9 2641.52

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range Tejas Networks stock's current day's low price is ₹848.55 and the high price is ₹888.3.

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹852, down -3.62% from yesterday's ₹884 Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at ₹852, experiencing a percent change of -3.62 and a net change of -32. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.62% and has lost ₹32. Click here for Tejas Networks Profit Loss

Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹865, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹884 Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at ₹865, showing a percent change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹19.

Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.61% 3 Months 6.77% 6 Months 39.75% YTD 53.05% 1 Year 28.14%

Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹884, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹888.9 As of the given data, the stock price of Tejas Networks is ₹884. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹4.9.

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹888.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tejas Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,423. The closing price for the day was ₹888.9.