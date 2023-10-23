Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks' Stock Plunges on Poor Trading Day

On the last day, Tejas Networks' stock opened at ₹906.9 and closed at ₹888.9. The stock reached a high of ₹906.9 and a low of ₹880.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,003.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹939.9, while its 52-week low is ₹510.05. The BSE volume for the day was 19,423 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tejas Networks stock's low price for the day is ₹847.3 and the high price is ₹888.3.
The current data of Tejas Networks stock shows that the price is ₹851.75 with a percent change of -3.65 and a net change of -32.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.65% and has dropped by 32.25 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITI
|276.15
|-17.25
|-5.88
|337.0
|86.5
|26222.58
|Tejas Networks
|851.4
|-32.6
|-3.69
|939.9
|510.05
|14335.09
|HFCL
|66.22
|-2.61
|-3.79
|88.8
|55.75
|9114.36
|Paras Defence & Space Technologies
|721.05
|-18.3
|-2.48
|848.0
|447.1
|2812.1
|DCX Systems
|273.1
|-8.85
|-3.14
|351.3
|138.9
|2641.52
Tejas Networks stock's current day's low price is ₹848.55 and the high price is ₹888.3.
Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at ₹852, experiencing a percent change of -3.62 and a net change of -32. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.62% and has lost ₹32.
Tejas Networks stock is currently priced at ₹865, showing a percent change of -2.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹19.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.61%
|3 Months
|6.77%
|6 Months
|39.75%
|YTD
|53.05%
|1 Year
|28.14%
As of the given data, the stock price of Tejas Networks is ₹884. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹4.9.
On the last day of trading for Tejas Networks on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 19,423. The closing price for the day was ₹888.9.
