Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1111.85, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹1144.25

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks closed at ₹1117.8 on the last day, with an open price of ₹1127.75. The high for the day was ₹1182.85, and the low was ₹1098.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹19544.25 crore. The BSE volume for the day was 197296 shares. The 52-week high and low were ₹1135 and ₹618, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range
Tejas Networks stock reached a high of ₹1155.95 and a low of ₹1104.65 on the current trading day.
Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1111.85, down -2.83% from yesterday's ₹1144.25
Tejas Networks share price closed the day at ₹1111.85 - a 2.83% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1139.17 , 1169.93 , 1189.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1088.82 , 1069.23 , 1038.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tejas Networks Live Updates
Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1105.45, down -3.39% from yesterday's ₹1144.25
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1105.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1101.88 and ₹1185.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1101.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1185.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1002.71
|10 Days
|895.31
|20 Days
|816.19
|50 Days
|761.41
|100 Days
|792.56
|300 Days
|816.16
Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 1.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1115, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹1144.25
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1115 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1101.88 and ₹1185.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1101.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1185.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range
Tejas Networks stock had a low price of ₹1104.65 and a high price of ₹1155.95 on the current day.
Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1115.55, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹1144.25
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1115.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1101.88 and ₹1185.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1101.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1185.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1134.0 and 1109.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1109.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1134.0.
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1120.6, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹1144.25
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1120.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1101.88 and ₹1185.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1101.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1185.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tejas Networks saw a decrease of 1.97% in its share price, trading at ₹1121.75. Meanwhile, its peers are experiencing mixed results. ITI is declining, whereas HFCL, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.37% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|305.3
|-1.6
|-0.52
|384.35
|95.05
|28990.6
|Tejas Networks
|1121.75
|-22.5
|-1.97
|1182.85
|618.0
|19149.18
|HFCL
|103.0
|2.59
|2.58
|117.75
|61.52
|14176.67
|DCX Systems
|325.75
|4.65
|1.45
|392.9
|178.2
|3150.77
|Vindhya Telelink
|2653.75
|97.5
|3.81
|2899.0
|1710.0
|3144.92
Tejas Networks share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -18.83% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tejas Networks traded until 10 AM is 18.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1119, down by 2.21%. Monitoring volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks touched a high of 1135.0 & a low of 1110.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1134.0
|Support 1
|1109.0
|Resistance 2
|1147.0
|Support 2
|1097.0
|Resistance 3
|1159.0
|Support 3
|1084.0
Tejas Networks Live Updates
Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1114.4, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹1144.25
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1114.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1101.88 and ₹1185.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1101.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1185.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tejas Networks has decreased by -1.25% and is currently trading at ₹1130.00. Over the past year, Tejas Networks shares have gained 73.73%, reaching ₹1130.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|46.09%
|6 Months
|33.52%
|YTD
|31.58%
|1 Year
|73.73%
Tejas Networks share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1185.08
|Support 1
|1101.88
|Resistance 2
|1225.82
|Support 2
|1059.42
|Resistance 3
|1268.28
|Support 3
|1018.68
Tejas Networks share price Today : Tejas Networks volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1582 k
The trading volume yesterday was 33.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1915 k & BSE volume was 197 k.
Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1117.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1182.85 & ₹1098.5 yesterday to end at ₹1117.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
