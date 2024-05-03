Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1093, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

36 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 1111.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1093 per share.

Tejas Networks Stock Price Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks closed at 1144.25 on the BSE, with an opening price of 1148.1. The stock had a high of 1155.95 and a low of 1104.65 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization of Tejas Networks stood at 18990.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1182.85 and the 52-week low was 618. Trading volume on the BSE was 57932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32:01 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock's today's high price was 1132 and the low price was 1080.

03 May 2024, 03:51:50 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1093, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

Tejas Networks share price closed the day at 1093 - a 1.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1122.77 , 1154.03 , 1175.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1070.12 , 1048.73 , 1017.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:45:36 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 415.77% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 3 PM is 415.77% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1093, up by -1.7%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:31:41 PM IST

Tejas Networks Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:16:41 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1091, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

Tejas Networks share price is at 1091 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1088.82 and 1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00:34 PM IST

03 May 2024, 02:58:19 PM IST

03 May 2024, 02:52:16 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 897.04% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 2 PM is 897.04% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1082.5, reflecting a decrease of -2.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:39:10 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been varying between 1098.98 and 1083.03 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1083.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1098.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11088.53Support 11078.23
Resistance 21094.57Support 21073.97
Resistance 31098.83Support 31067.93
03 May 2024, 02:14:59 PM IST

03 May 2024, 02:08:18 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1083, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

The current market price of Tejas Networks has broken the first support of 1088.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1069.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1069.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:50:09 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 189.39% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 1 PM has increased by 189.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1083.75, showing a decrease of -2.53%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:35:10 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1100.97 and 1087.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1087.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1100.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11098.98Support 11083.03
Resistance 21107.97Support 21076.07
Resistance 31114.93Support 31067.08
03 May 2024, 01:06:22 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock's low price today was 1086, while the high price reached 1132.

03 May 2024, 12:50:08 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 455.60% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 12 AM has increased by 455.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1096.1, showing a decrease of -1.42%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:39:20 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price moved between 1104.57 and 1088.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1088.47 and selling near hourly resistance at 1104.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11100.97Support 11087.37
Resistance 21107.08Support 21079.88
Resistance 31114.57Support 31073.77
03 May 2024, 12:24:59 PM IST

03 May 2024, 12:24:55 PM IST

03 May 2024, 12:15:16 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1092.35, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

Tejas Networks share price is at 1092.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1088.82 and 1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50:43 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 205.33% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 11 AM has increased by 205.33% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1091.3, showing a decrease of -1.85%. Volume, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:40:06 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1114.83 and 1084.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may find it beneficial to use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1084.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1114.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11104.57Support 11088.47
Resistance 21113.93Support 21081.73
Resistance 31120.67Support 31072.37
03 May 2024, 11:24:28 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1093.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

Tejas Networks share price is at 1093.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1088.82 and 1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:13:35 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tejas Networks' stock price dropped by 1.13% to reach 1099.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed day. Peers like ITI, HFCL, and Vindhya Telelink are declining, while DCX Systems are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.36%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI301.5-3.15-1.03384.3595.0528629.76
Tejas Networks1099.25-12.6-1.131182.85618.018765.08
HFCL102.3-1.3-1.25117.7561.5214080.33
DCX Systems327.03.851.19392.9178.23162.86
Vindhya Telelink2518.0-25.15-0.992899.01710.02984.05
03 May 2024, 11:00:36 AM IST

03 May 2024, 10:51:54 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 25.27% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 10 AM is 25.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1097.4, showing a decrease of -1.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36:20 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks touched a high of 1119.1 & a low of 1088.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11114.83Support 11084.13
Resistance 21132.32Support 21070.92
Resistance 31145.53Support 31053.43
03 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Tejas Networks Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:52:59 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tejas Networks saw a 0.19% increase in its share price, reaching 1114, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While HFCL is declining, peers like ITI, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.53% and 0.5% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI305.30.650.21384.3595.0528990.6
Tejas Networks1114.02.150.191182.85618.019016.88
HFCL103.5-0.1-0.1117.7561.5214245.49
DCX Systems331.88.652.68392.9178.23209.29
Vindhya Telelink2564.120.950.822899.01710.03038.68
03 May 2024, 09:32:57 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1115.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1111.85

Tejas Networks share price is at 1115.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1088.82 and 1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22:12 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis

Tejas Networks stock price has increased by 1.45% today, trading at 1128.00. Over the past year, Tejas Networks shares have surged by 75.43% to reach 1128.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.98%
3 Months38.54%
6 Months31.8%
YTD27.83%
1 Year75.43%
03 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11139.17Support 11088.82
Resistance 21169.93Support 21069.23
Resistance 31189.52Support 31038.47
03 May 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

03 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Tejas Networks volume yesterday was 897 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1543 k

The trading volume yesterday was 41.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 839 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

03 May 2024, 08:00:38 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1144.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1155.95 & 1104.65 yesterday to end at 1144.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

