Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at 1093, down -1.7% from yesterday's 1111.85

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks closed at ₹1144.25 on the BSE, with an opening price of ₹1148.1. The stock had a high of ₹1155.95 and a low of ₹1104.65 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization of Tejas Networks stood at ₹18990.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1182.85 and the 52-week low was ₹618. Trading volume on the BSE was 57932 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tejas Networks stock's today's high price was ₹1132 and the low price was ₹1080.
Tejas Networks share price closed the day at ₹1093 - a 1.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1122.77 , 1154.03 , 1175.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1070.12 , 1048.73 , 1017.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 3 PM is 415.77% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1093, up by -1.7%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial metric for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1091 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1088.82 and ₹1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1002.71
|10 Days
|895.31
|20 Days
|816.19
|50 Days
|761.41
|100 Days
|792.56
|300 Days
|816.66
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 2 PM is 897.04% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1082.5, reflecting a decrease of -2.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been varying between 1098.98 and 1083.03 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1083.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1098.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1088.53
|Support 1
|1078.23
|Resistance 2
|1094.57
|Support 2
|1073.97
|Resistance 3
|1098.83
|Support 3
|1067.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 1.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current market price of Tejas Networks has broken the first support of ₹1088.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1069.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1069.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 1 PM has increased by 189.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1083.75, showing a decrease of -2.53%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1100.97 and 1087.37 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1087.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1100.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1098.98
|Support 1
|1083.03
|Resistance 2
|1107.97
|Support 2
|1076.07
|Resistance 3
|1114.93
|Support 3
|1067.08
Tejas Networks stock's low price today was ₹1086, while the high price reached ₹1132.
The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 12 AM has increased by 455.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1096.1, showing a decrease of -1.42%. Examining both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price moved between 1104.57 and 1088.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1088.47 and selling near hourly resistance at 1104.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1100.97
|Support 1
|1087.37
|Resistance 2
|1107.08
|Support 2
|1079.88
|Resistance 3
|1114.57
|Support 3
|1073.77
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1002.71
|10 Days
|895.31
|20 Days
|816.19
|50 Days
|761.41
|100 Days
|792.56
|300 Days
|816.66
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1092.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1088.82 and ₹1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 11 AM has increased by 205.33% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1091.3, showing a decrease of -1.85%. Volume, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1114.83 and 1084.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may find it beneficial to use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1084.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1114.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1104.57
|Support 1
|1088.47
|Resistance 2
|1113.93
|Support 2
|1081.73
|Resistance 3
|1120.67
|Support 3
|1072.37
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1093.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1088.82 and ₹1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tejas Networks' stock price dropped by 1.13% to reach ₹1099.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed day. Peers like ITI, HFCL, and Vindhya Telelink are declining, while DCX Systems are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.36%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|301.5
|-3.15
|-1.03
|384.35
|95.05
|28629.76
|Tejas Networks
|1099.25
|-12.6
|-1.13
|1182.85
|618.0
|18765.08
|HFCL
|102.3
|-1.3
|-1.25
|117.75
|61.52
|14080.33
|DCX Systems
|327.0
|3.85
|1.19
|392.9
|178.2
|3162.86
|Vindhya Telelink
|2518.0
|-25.15
|-0.99
|2899.0
|1710.0
|2984.05
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 0.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 10 AM is 25.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1097.4, showing a decrease of -1.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks touched a high of 1119.1 & a low of 1088.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1114.83
|Support 1
|1084.13
|Resistance 2
|1132.32
|Support 2
|1070.92
|Resistance 3
|1145.53
|Support 3
|1053.43
Today, Tejas Networks saw a 0.19% increase in its share price, reaching ₹1114, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While HFCL is declining, peers like ITI, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.53% and 0.5% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|305.3
|0.65
|0.21
|384.35
|95.05
|28990.6
|Tejas Networks
|1114.0
|2.15
|0.19
|1182.85
|618.0
|19016.88
|HFCL
|103.5
|-0.1
|-0.1
|117.75
|61.52
|14245.49
|DCX Systems
|331.8
|8.65
|2.68
|392.9
|178.2
|3209.29
|Vindhya Telelink
|2564.1
|20.95
|0.82
|2899.0
|1710.0
|3038.68
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1115.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1088.82 and ₹1139.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1088.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1139.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks stock price has increased by 1.45% today, trading at ₹1128.00. Over the past year, Tejas Networks shares have surged by 75.43% to reach ₹1128.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.98%
|3 Months
|38.54%
|6 Months
|31.8%
|YTD
|27.83%
|1 Year
|75.43%
The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1139.17
|Support 1
|1088.82
|Resistance 2
|1169.93
|Support 2
|1069.23
|Resistance 3
|1189.52
|Support 3
|1038.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 1.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 41.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 839 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1155.95 & ₹1104.65 yesterday to end at ₹1144.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!