Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks Stock Slides Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of ₹1119 and a close price of ₹1111.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1132 and a low of ₹1080. The market capitalization stands at ₹18668.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1182.85 and the low is ₹618. Trading volume on the BSE was 88347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 1 PM has increased by 110.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1065, a decrease of -2.27%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 1073.97 and 1062.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1062.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1073.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1068.33
|Support 1
|1059.33
|Resistance 2
|1073.17
|Support 2
|1055.17
|Resistance 3
|1077.33
|Support 3
|1050.33
Tejas Networks stock's low price today was ₹1051.85, and the high price reached was ₹1118.90.
The volume of Tejas Networks traded until 12 AM has increased by 123.30% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1066.95, showing a decrease of -2.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Tejas Networks reached a peak of 1077.7 and a trough of 1066.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1067.88 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1059.42 and 1050.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1073.97
|Support 1
|1062.27
|Resistance 2
|1081.68
|Support 2
|1058.28
|Resistance 3
|1085.67
|Support 3
|1050.57
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1106.81
|10 Days
|957.04
|20 Days
|859.55
|50 Days
|777.10
|100 Days
|798.48
|300 Days
|820.05
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1072.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1070.12 and ₹1122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1070.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 11 AM is 156.18% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1076.25, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustained, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1111.85 and 1050.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1050.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1111.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1085.63
|Support 1
|1067.88
|Resistance 2
|1094.92
|Support 2
|1059.42
|Resistance 3
|1103.38
|Support 3
|1050.13
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1073.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1070.12 and ₹1122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1070.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Tejas Networks has dropped by 1.13% today to reach ₹1077.35, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers like ITI, HFCL, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown a slight decline of 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|293.05
|-6.4
|-2.14
|384.35
|95.05
|27827.36
|Tejas Networks
|1077.35
|-12.35
|-1.13
|1182.85
|618.0
|18391.23
|HFCL
|99.2
|-1.4
|-1.39
|117.75
|61.52
|13653.65
|DCX Systems
|320.25
|-5.0
|-1.54
|392.9
|178.2
|3097.58
|Vindhya Telelink
|2454.15
|-39.8
|-1.6
|2899.0
|1710.0
|2908.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 2.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume traded by Tejas Networks until 10 AM has increased by 65.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1076.8, showing a decrease of -1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks touched a high of 1113.05 & a low of 1051.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1111.85
|Support 1
|1050.65
|Resistance 2
|1143.05
|Support 2
|1020.65
|Resistance 3
|1173.05
|Support 3
|989.45
Today, Tejas Networks' stock price dropped by 2.54% to reach ₹1062, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like ITI, HFCL, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink are also experiencing a decline in their stock prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|290.05
|-9.4
|-3.14
|384.35
|95.05
|27542.49
|Tejas Networks
|1062.0
|-27.7
|-2.54
|1182.85
|618.0
|18129.2
|HFCL
|97.85
|-2.75
|-2.73
|117.75
|61.52
|13467.84
|DCX Systems
|318.8
|-6.45
|-1.98
|392.9
|178.2
|3083.55
|Vindhya Telelink
|2457.0
|-36.95
|-1.48
|2899.0
|1710.0
|2911.76
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1109.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1070.12 and ₹1122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1070.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tejas Networks has increased by 1.20% and is currently trading at ₹1102.75. Over the past year, Tejas Networks shares have gained 72.32% to reach ₹1102.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.31%
|3 Months
|38.42%
|6 Months
|29.15%
|YTD
|25.39%
|1 Year
|72.32%
The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1122.77
|Support 1
|1070.12
|Resistance 2
|1154.03
|Support 2
|1048.73
|Resistance 3
|1175.42
|Support 3
|1017.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 0.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 60.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 525 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1132 & ₹1080 yesterday to end at ₹1111.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!