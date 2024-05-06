Hello User
Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks Stock Slides Today

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 1089.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1072.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks Stock Price Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, with an open price of 1119 and a close price of 1111.85. The stock reached a high of 1132 and a low of 1080. The market capitalization stands at 18668.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1182.85 and the low is 618. Trading volume on the BSE was 88347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 110.71% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 1 PM has increased by 110.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1065, a decrease of -2.27%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1073.97 and 1062.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1062.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1073.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11068.33Support 11059.33
Resistance 21073.17Support 21055.17
Resistance 31077.33Support 31050.33
06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock's low price today was 1051.85, and the high price reached was 1118.90.

06 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 123.30% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded until 12 AM has increased by 123.30% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1066.95, showing a decrease of -2.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks reached a peak of 1077.7 and a trough of 1066.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1067.88 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1059.42 and 1050.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11073.97Support 11062.27
Resistance 21081.68Support 21058.28
Resistance 31085.67Support 31050.57
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1106.81
10 Days957.04
20 Days859.55
50 Days777.10
100 Days798.48
300 Days820.05
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1072.75, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹1089.7

Tejas Networks share price is at 1072.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1070.12 and 1122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1070.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 156.18% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 11 AM is 156.18% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1076.25, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement that is likely to be sustained, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:36 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1111.85 and 1050.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1050.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1111.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11085.63Support 11067.88
Resistance 21094.92Support 21059.42
Resistance 31103.38Support 31050.13
06 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1073.95, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹1089.7

Tejas Networks share price is at 1073.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1070.12 and 1122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1070.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Tejas Networks has dropped by 1.13% today to reach 1077.35, in line with the decrease seen in its industry peers like ITI, HFCL, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink. The broader market indices, Nifty and Sensex, have also shown a slight decline of 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI293.05-6.4-2.14384.3595.0527827.36
Tejas Networks1077.35-12.35-1.131182.85618.018391.23
HFCL99.2-1.4-1.39117.7561.5213653.65
DCX Systems320.25-5.0-1.54392.9178.23097.58
Vindhya Telelink2454.15-39.8-1.62899.01710.02908.38
06 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 2.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 65.46% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Tejas Networks until 10 AM has increased by 65.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1076.8, showing a decrease of -1.18%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks touched a high of 1113.05 & a low of 1051.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11111.85Support 11050.65
Resistance 21143.05Support 21020.65
Resistance 31173.05Support 3989.45
06 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tejas Networks' stock price dropped by 2.54% to reach 1062, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like ITI, HFCL, DCX Systems, and Vindhya Telelink are also experiencing a decline in their stock prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI290.05-9.4-3.14384.3595.0527542.49
Tejas Networks1062.0-27.7-2.541182.85618.018129.2
HFCL97.85-2.75-2.73117.7561.5213467.84
DCX Systems318.8-6.45-1.98392.9178.23083.55
Vindhya Telelink2457.0-36.95-1.482899.01710.02911.76
06 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1109.6, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1089.7

Tejas Networks share price is at 1109.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1070.12 and 1122.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1070.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1122.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tejas Networks has increased by 1.20% and is currently trading at 1102.75. Over the past year, Tejas Networks shares have gained 72.32% to reach 1102.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.31%
3 Months38.42%
6 Months29.15%
YTD25.39%
1 Year72.32%
06 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11122.77Support 11070.12
Resistance 21154.03Support 21048.73
Resistance 31175.42Support 31017.47
06 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 0.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Tejas Networks volume yesterday was 613 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1533 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 525 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1111.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1132 & 1080 yesterday to end at 1111.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

