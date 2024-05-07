Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Tejas Networks Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 1089.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1070.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks Stock Price Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks' stock opened at 1109, reached a high of 1118.9, and a low of 1051.85 before closing at 1089.7. The market capitalization stands at 18287.14 crore. The 52-week high was 1182.85 and the low was 618. The BSE volume for the day was 52512 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 2.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Tejas Networks volume yesterday was 1038 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1563 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 986 k & BSE volume was 52 k.

07 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1089.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1118.9 & 1051.85 yesterday to end at 1089.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.