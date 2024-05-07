Tejas Networks Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks' stock opened at ₹1109, reached a high of ₹1118.9, and a low of ₹1051.85 before closing at ₹1089.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹18287.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1182.85 and the low was ₹618. The BSE volume for the day was 52512 shares traded.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 2.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 33.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 986 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1118.9 & ₹1051.85 yesterday to end at ₹1089.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
