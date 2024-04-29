Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks Stock on the Rise Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks' stock opened at ₹1035.5, reached a high of ₹1119.95, and a low of ₹1035.5 before closing at ₹1028. With a market capitalization of ₹18650.95 crore, the BSE saw a trading volume of 164,602 shares for the day. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1135 while the low is ₹618.
Tejas Networks share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 206.60% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 12 AM has increased by 206.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1103.75, reflecting a 7.37% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks reached a peak of 1111.8 and a low of 1090.15 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1100.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1109.98
|Support 1
|1088.33
|Resistance 2
|1121.72
|Support 2
|1078.42
|Resistance 3
|1131.63
|Support 3
|1066.68
Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|867.83
|10 Days
|829.29
|20 Days
|772.11
|50 Days
|746.45
|100 Days
|785.92
|300 Days
|811.48
Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1103, up 7.3% from yesterday's ₹1028
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1103 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1087.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 189.76% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 11 AM has increased by 189.76% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1104, reflecting a 7.39% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1118.2 and 1065.55 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1065.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1118.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1100.73
|Support 1
|1084.43
|Resistance 2
|1107.47
|Support 2
|1074.87
|Resistance 3
|1117.03
|Support 3
|1068.13
Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1028 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1119.95 & ₹1035.5 yesterday to end at ₹1028. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
