LIVE UPDATES

Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks Stock on the Rise Today

8 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 7.3 %. The stock closed at 1028 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1103 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks Stock Price TodayPremium
Tejas Networks Stock Price Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks' stock opened at 1035.5, reached a high of 1119.95, and a low of 1035.5 before closing at 1028. With a market capitalization of 18650.95 crore, the BSE saw a trading volume of 164,602 shares for the day. The 52-week high for the stock is 1135 while the low is 618.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:46:24 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 206.60% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 12 AM has increased by 206.60% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1103.75, reflecting a 7.37% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35:48 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks reached a peak of 1111.8 and a low of 1090.15 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 1100.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a potential bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11109.98Support 11088.33
Resistance 21121.72Support 21078.42
Resistance 31131.63Support 31066.68
29 Apr 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days867.83
10 Days829.29
20 Days772.11
50 Days746.45
100 Days785.92
300 Days811.48
29 Apr 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:17:16 PM IST

Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1103, up 7.3% from yesterday's ₹1028

Tejas Networks share price is at 1103 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1087.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

29 Apr 2024, 11:52:07 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 189.76% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 11 AM has increased by 189.76% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1104, reflecting a 7.39% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:33:09 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1118.2 and 1065.55 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1065.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1118.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11100.73Support 11084.43
Resistance 21107.47Support 21074.87
Resistance 31117.03Support 31068.13
29 Apr 2024, 11:21:56 AM IST

Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1028 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1119.95 & 1035.5 yesterday to end at 1028. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

