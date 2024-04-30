Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1144.25, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks had an open price of ₹1035.5 and a close price of ₹1028 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1125.45 and a low of ₹1035.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹19092.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1135 and the 52-week low was ₹618. The BSE volume for the day was 285017 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tejas Networks share price Live : Shareholding information
Tejas Networks has a 0.01% MF holding & 11.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.26% in december to 11.33% in march quarter.
Tejas Networks share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Tejas Networks reported a ROE of 2.06% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 1.90%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.50% and 22.70% respectively.
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Tejas Networks has experienced a decrease in EPS of -2.91% and an increase in revenue of 67.41% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24706.80 crore, which is -0.01% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of X% in revenue and Y% in profit for the quarter.
Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 3.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tejas Networks saw a 2.37% increase in its share price, trading at ₹1144.25, while its peer companies showed mixed results. While DCX Systems and Vindhya Telelink experienced a decline, ITI and HFCL saw a rise in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, decreased by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|306.9
|1.25
|0.41
|384.35
|95.05
|29142.53
|Tejas Networks
|1144.25
|26.45
|2.37
|1135.0
|618.0
|19533.27
|HFCL
|100.41
|2.43
|2.48
|117.75
|61.52
|13820.19
|DCX Systems
|322.0
|-1.75
|-0.54
|392.9
|178.2
|3114.5
|Vindhya Telelink
|2556.25
|-49.0
|-1.88
|2899.0
|1710.0
|3029.38
Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range
Tejas Networks stock reached a low of ₹1098.5 and a high of ₹1182.85 on the current day.
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1144.25, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹1117.8
Tejas Networks share price closed the day at ₹1144.25 - a 2.37% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1180.82 , 1223.68 , 1264.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1097.62 , 1057.28 , 1014.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.03% lower than yesterday
The volume traded by Tejas Networks until 3 PM is down by 37.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1144.25, reflecting a decrease of 2.37%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further price declines.
Tejas Networks Live Updates
Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1138.25, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1117.8
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1138.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1066.85 and ₹1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|867.83
|10 Days
|829.29
|20 Days
|772.11
|50 Days
|746.45
|100 Days
|785.92
|300 Days
|811.95
Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.73% lower than yesterday
The volume traded for Tejas Networks until 2 PM is 30.73% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1148.45, a decrease of 2.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may signal a further decrease in prices.
Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1193.57 and 1124.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1124.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1193.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1163.23
|Support 1
|1144.18
|Resistance 2
|1175.17
|Support 2
|1137.07
|Resistance 3
|1182.28
|Support 3
|1125.13
Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 4.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1167.45, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹1117.8
The current market price of Tejas Networks has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1152.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1182.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1182.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.02% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tejas Networks traded until 1 PM is 33.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1159.75, a decrease of 3.75%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks reached a peak of 1182.85 and a low of 1113.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1193.57
|Support 1
|1124.12
|Resistance 2
|1222.93
|Support 2
|1084.03
|Resistance 3
|1263.02
|Support 3
|1054.67
Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range
Tejas Networks stock had a low of ₹1098.5 and a high of ₹1171.25 on the current trading day.
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -68.91% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 12 AM has decreased by 68.91% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is ₹1127.15, reflecting a 0.84% decrease. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decline in price with increased trading volume could signal further price decreases.
Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks reached a high of 1121.7 and a low of 1099.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances 1113.07 and 1120.48, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1122.43
|Support 1
|1100.53
|Resistance 2
|1133.02
|Support 2
|1089.22
|Resistance 3
|1144.33
|Support 3
|1078.63
Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|867.83
|10 Days
|829.29
|20 Days
|772.11
|50 Days
|746.45
|100 Days
|785.92
|300 Days
|811.95
Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1111.75, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1117.8
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1111.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1066.85 and ₹1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -67.14% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 11 AM has decreased by 67.14% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹1105.45, down by 1.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1124.03 and 1104.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 1104.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1124.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1113.07
|Support 1
|1098.37
|Resistance 2
|1120.48
|Support 2
|1091.08
|Resistance 3
|1127.77
|Support 3
|1083.67
Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1104.95, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1117.8
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1104.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1066.85 and ₹1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 0.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tejas Networks' stock price dropped by 1.58% to reach ₹1100.15, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. DCX Systems is declining, while ITI, HFCL, and Vindhya Telelink, among others, are observing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.41% and 0.36% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|308.75
|3.1
|1.01
|384.35
|95.05
|29318.2
|Tejas Networks
|1100.15
|-17.65
|-1.58
|1135.0
|618.0
|18780.45
|HFCL
|102.45
|4.47
|4.56
|117.75
|61.52
|14100.97
|DCX Systems
|321.3
|-2.45
|-0.76
|392.9
|178.2
|3107.73
|Vindhya Telelink
|2610.7
|5.45
|0.21
|2899.0
|1710.0
|3093.9
Tejas Networks share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -68.64% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 10 AM is 68.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1105.65, a decrease of 1.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tejas Networks touched a high of 1125.9 & a low of 1106.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1124.03
|Support 1
|1104.33
|Resistance 2
|1134.82
|Support 2
|1095.42
|Resistance 3
|1143.73
|Support 3
|1084.63
Tejas Networks Live Updates
Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tejas Networks' stock price decreased by 0.06% to reach ₹1117.15, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. DCX Systems is declining, whereas ITI, HFCL, and Vindhya Telelink are seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ITI
|310.65
|5.0
|1.64
|384.35
|95.05
|29498.62
|Tejas Networks
|1117.15
|-0.65
|-0.06
|1135.0
|618.0
|19070.65
|HFCL
|102.94
|4.96
|5.06
|117.75
|61.52
|14168.42
|DCX Systems
|322.8
|-0.95
|-0.29
|392.9
|178.2
|3122.24
|Vindhya Telelink
|2620.3
|15.05
|0.58
|2899.0
|1710.0
|3105.28
Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1110.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1117.8
Tejas Networks share price is at ₹1110.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1066.85 and ₹1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tejas Networks has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at ₹1130.75. Over the past year, Tejas Networks' shares have gained 69.64% to reach ₹1130.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.22%
|3 Months
|42.45%
|6 Months
|29.26%
|YTD
|28.49%
|1 Year
|69.64%
Tejas Networks share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1152.7
|Support 1
|1066.85
|Resistance 2
|1182.2
|Support 2
|1010.5
|Resistance 3
|1238.55
|Support 3
|981.0
Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1100.0, 1.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tejas Networks share price Today : Tejas Networks volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1483 k
The trading volume yesterday was 128.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.
Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1028 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1125.45 & ₹1035.5 yesterday to end at ₹1028. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!