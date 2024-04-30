Hello User
Tejas Networks share price Today Live Updates : Tejas Networks closed today at 1144.25, up 2.37% from yesterday's 1117.8

30 Apr 2024
Livemint

Tejas Networks stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 1117.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1144.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tejas Networks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tejas Networks Stock Price Today

Tejas Networks Share Price Today : Tejas Networks had an open price of 1035.5 and a close price of 1028 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1125.45 and a low of 1035.5. The market capitalization stood at 19092.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1135 and the 52-week low was 618. The BSE volume for the day was 285017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Shareholding information

Tejas Networks has a 0.01% MF holding & 11.33% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.26% in december to 11.33% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM IST Tejas Networks share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Tejas Networks reported a ROE of 2.06% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 1.90%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 29.50% and 22.70% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:02 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Tejas Networks has experienced a decrease in EPS of -2.91% and an increase in revenue of 67.41% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 24706.80 crore, which is -0.01% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth of X% in revenue and Y% in profit for the quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 1100.0, 3.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:05 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tejas Networks saw a 2.37% increase in its share price, trading at 1144.25, while its peer companies showed mixed results. While DCX Systems and Vindhya Telelink experienced a decline, ITI and HFCL saw a rise in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, decreased by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI306.91.250.41384.3595.0529142.53
Tejas Networks1144.2526.452.371135.0618.019533.27
HFCL100.412.432.48117.7561.5213820.19
DCX Systems322.0-1.75-0.54392.9178.23114.5
Vindhya Telelink2556.25-49.0-1.882899.01710.03029.38
30 Apr 2024, 05:36 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock reached a low of 1098.5 and a high of 1182.85 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks closed today at ₹1144.25, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

Tejas Networks share price closed the day at 1144.25 - a 2.37% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1180.82 , 1223.68 , 1264.02. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1097.62 , 1057.28 , 1014.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -37.03% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by Tejas Networks until 3 PM is down by 37.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1144.25, reflecting a decrease of 2.37%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1138.25, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

Tejas Networks share price is at 1138.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1066.85 and 1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days867.83
10 Days829.29
20 Days772.11
50 Days746.45
100 Days785.92
300 Days811.95
30 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -30.73% lower than yesterday

The volume traded for Tejas Networks until 2 PM is 30.73% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1148.45, a decrease of 2.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may signal a further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:38 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1193.57 and 1124.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1124.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1193.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11163.23Support 11144.18
Resistance 21175.17Support 21137.07
Resistance 31182.28Support 31125.13
30 Apr 2024, 02:04 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1167.45, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

The current market price of Tejas Networks has surpassed the first resistance of 1152.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1182.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1182.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -33.02% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded until 1 PM is 33.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1159.75, a decrease of 3.75%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks reached a peak of 1182.85 and a low of 1113.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions on an hourly basis and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11193.57Support 11124.12
Resistance 21222.93Support 21084.03
Resistance 31263.02Support 31054.67
30 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Today's Price range

Tejas Networks stock had a low of 1098.5 and a high of 1171.25 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -68.91% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 12 AM has decreased by 68.91% compared to yesterday, while the price per share is 1127.15, reflecting a 0.84% decrease. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decline in price with increased trading volume could signal further price decreases.

30 Apr 2024, 12:34 PM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks reached a high of 1121.7 and a low of 1099.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances 1113.07 and 1120.48, showing strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11122.43Support 11100.53
Resistance 21133.02Support 21089.22
Resistance 31144.33Support 31078.63
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Tejas Networks Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tejas Networks share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days867.83
10 Days829.29
20 Days772.11
50 Days746.45
100 Days785.92
300 Days811.95
30 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM IST Tejas Networks share price NSE Live :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1111.75, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

Tejas Networks share price is at 1111.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1066.85 and 1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -67.14% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Tejas Networks until 11 AM has decreased by 67.14% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 1105.45, down by 1.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1124.03 and 1104.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 1104.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1124.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11113.07Support 11098.37
Resistance 21120.48Support 21091.08
Resistance 31127.77Support 31083.67
30 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1104.95, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

Tejas Networks share price is at 1104.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1066.85 and 1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:18 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tejas Networks' stock price dropped by 1.58% to reach 1100.15, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. DCX Systems is declining, while ITI, HFCL, and Vindhya Telelink, among others, are observing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.41% and 0.36% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI308.753.11.01384.3595.0529318.2
Tejas Networks1100.15-17.65-1.581135.0618.018780.45
HFCL102.454.474.56117.7561.5214100.97
DCX Systems321.3-2.45-0.76392.9178.23107.73
Vindhya Telelink2610.75.450.212899.01710.03093.9
30 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -68.64% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tejas Networks traded by 10 AM is 68.64% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1105.65, a decrease of 1.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tejas Networks touched a high of 1125.9 & a low of 1106.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11124.03Support 11104.33
Resistance 21134.82Support 21095.42
Resistance 31143.73Support 31084.63
30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tejas Networks Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tejas Networks' stock price decreased by 0.06% to reach 1117.15, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. DCX Systems is declining, whereas ITI, HFCL, and Vindhya Telelink are seeing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ITI310.655.01.64384.3595.0529498.62
Tejas Networks1117.15-0.65-0.061135.0618.019070.65
HFCL102.944.965.06117.7561.5214168.42
DCX Systems322.8-0.95-0.29392.9178.23122.24
Vindhya Telelink2620.315.050.582899.01710.03105.28
30 Apr 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today :Tejas Networks trading at ₹1110.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1117.8

Tejas Networks share price is at 1110.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1066.85 and 1152.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1066.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1152.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tejas Networks share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tejas Networks has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at 1130.75. Over the past year, Tejas Networks' shares have gained 69.64% to reach 1130.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.22%
3 Months42.45%
6 Months29.26%
YTD28.49%
1 Year69.64%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tejas Networks share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tejas Networks on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11152.7Support 11066.85
Resistance 21182.2Support 21010.5
Resistance 31238.55Support 3981.0
30 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Today : Tejas Networks volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1483 k

The trading volume yesterday was 128.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 285 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tejas Networks share price Live :Tejas Networks closed at ₹1028 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1125.45 & 1035.5 yesterday to end at 1028. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

