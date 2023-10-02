Hello User
TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $248.61, down by -0.62% from yesterday's $250.16

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data, the opening price of Tesla stock was $244.95. The stock reached a high of $249.91 and a low of $242.64 during the session.

Tesla Stock Price Live Updates

TESLA Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Tesla's stock opened at $250.00 and closed at $250.16. The stock reached a high of $254.76 and a low of $246.36 throughout the day.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
02 Oct 2023, 08:05 PM IST TESLA stock price live: TESLA stock price Hourly update

The TESLA stock opened at $246.17 and reached a high of $250.77 during the hour ended 02-Oct-2023 20:05. The stock's lowest point during this hour was $245.87. Finally, the stock closed at $248.01.

Open$246.17
High$250.77
Low$245.87
Close$248.01
02 Oct 2023, 07:45 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $248.58, down by -0.63% from last trading day’s $250.16

As of the latest data, the stock price of Tesla is $248.58. This indicates the current market value of the company's shares. It is crucial to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day and are influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Therefore, it is essential to keep track of real-time updates to make informed investment decisions.

02 Oct 2023, 07:15 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $248.44, down by -0.69% from last trading day’s $250.16

As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $248.44.

02 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST TESLA stock price live: TESLA closed at $250.16 on the last trading day

On the last day, the closing price of Tesla shares was $250.16.

