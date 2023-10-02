TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $248.61, down by -0.62% from yesterday's $250.16

TESLA Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Tesla's stock opened at $250.00 and closed at $250.16. The stock reached a high of $254.76 and a low of $246.36 throughout the day.This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
The TESLA stock opened at $246.17 and reached a high of $250.77 during the hour ended 02-Oct-2023 20:05. The stock's lowest point during this hour was $245.87. Finally, the stock closed at $248.01.
|Open
|$246.17
|High
|$250.77
|Low
|$245.87
|Close
|$248.01
As of the latest data, the stock price of Tesla is $248.58. This indicates the current market value of the company's shares. It is crucial to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day and are influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Therefore, it is essential to keep track of real-time updates to make informed investment decisions.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $248.44.
On the last day, the closing price of Tesla shares was $250.16.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!