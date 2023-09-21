Hello User
TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $257.14, down by -2.12% from yesterday's $262.71

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data of Tesla's open price, the stock opened at $257.61. Throughout the session, the stock reached a high of $260.39 and a low of $254.23.

Tesla Stock Price Live Updates

TESLA Stock Price Live Updates: Tesla's stock had a volatile day, with the open price at $267.20. The stock reached a high of $273.93 before dropping to a low of $262.56. The day ended with the closing price at $262.71, indicating a slight decrease from the open price.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
21 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $257.16, down by -2.11% from last trading day’s $262.71

As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $257.16.

21 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $255.93, down by -2.58% from last trading day’s $262.71

As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $255.93.

21 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST TESLA stock price live: TESLA closed at $262.71 on the last trading day

On the last day of trading, the closing price for Tesla shares was $262.71.

