LIVE UPDATES

TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $255.41, down by -0.13% from yesterday's $255.73

2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 08:15 PM IST Trade

In the current trading session, the opening price of TESLA stock was $257.44. The stock reached a high of $257.80 and a low of $252.15.