TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $242.67, down by -0.62% from yesterday's $244.19

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data for Tesla, the open price was $244.62. The highest price reached during the session was $245.30, while the lowest price was $241.45.

Tesla Stock Price Live Updates

TESLA Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Tesla's stock opened at $242.81 and closed at $244.19. The highest price reached during the day was $249.53, while the lowest price was $241.69.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
27 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST TESLA stock price live: TESLA stock price Hourly update

In the hour ended 27-Sep-2023 20:05, the TESLA stock opened at 244.07 and reached a high of 244.48. The stock's lowest point during this hour was 242.08, and it closed at 244.25.

Open$244.07
High$244.48
Low$242.08
Close$244.25
27 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $242.71, down by -0.61% from last trading day’s $244.19

As of the latest data, the stock price of Tesla is $242.71. Please note that this data is subject to change as stock prices are constantly fluctuating.

27 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $244.94, up by 0.31% from last trading day’s $244.19

As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $244.94.

27 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST TESLA stock price live: TESLA closed at $244.19 on the last trading day

On the last day, the closing price of Tesla shares was $244.19.

