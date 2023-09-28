TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $241.61, up by 0.62% from yesterday's $240.13

TESLA Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Tesla's stock opened at $244.62 and closed at $240.13. The high for the day was $245.30, while the low was $234.59.
This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
28 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST
TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $241.47, up by 0.56% from last trading day’s $240.13
As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $241.47.
28 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST
TESLA stock price live: TESLA closed at $240.13 on the last trading day
On the last day of trading, the closing price of TESLA shares was $240.13.