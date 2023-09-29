Hello User
TESLA stock price today live updates: TESLA current price is $253.41, up by 2.73% from yesterday's $246.67

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

During the current session, the opening price of Tesla stock was $250.00. Throughout the session, the stock reached a high of $254.76 and a low of $248.63.

Tesla Stock Price Live Updates

TESLA Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day of trading, Tesla's stock opened at $240.19 and closed at $246.67. The stock reached a high of $247.52 during the day and a low of $238.71.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
29 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $253.40, up by 2.73% from last trading day’s $246.67

The current stock price of Tesla is $253.40.

29 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST TESLA stock price Live: TESLA trading at $250.03, up by 1.36% from last trading day’s $246.67

As of the current data, the stock price of Tesla is $250.03.

29 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST TESLA stock price live: TESLA closed at $246.67 on the last trading day

On the last day, Tesla's shares closed at a price of $246.67.

