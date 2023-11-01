Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports strong gains in trading

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 122.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.35 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, the open price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering was 123.4, while the close price was 122.3. The stock had a high of 124.75 and a low of 121.25. The company's market cap is 3979.41 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85, and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 141,694 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

