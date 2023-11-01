Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports strong gains in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Texmaco Rail & Engineering was ₹123.4, while the close price was ₹122.3. The stock had a high of ₹124.75 and a low of ₹121.25. The company's market cap is ₹3979.41 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85, and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 141,694 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
