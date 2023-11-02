Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 122 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.9 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering opened at 121.7 and closed at 122. The stock reached a high of 123 and a low of 120.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 3964.78 crore. The 52-week high for Texmaco Rail & Engineering is 163.85, while the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹122 on last trading day

The volume of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares traded on the BSE for the last day was 52,678 shares. The closing price of the shares on that day was 122.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.