Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's stock opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹121.9 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹124.95 and the low was ₹123. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4024.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the day was 91,011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.