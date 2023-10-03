Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 129.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.75 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 129.4 and a close price of 129.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 131.05 and a low of 125.6. The company has a market capitalization of 4144.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a BSE volume of 106,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹129.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 106,238 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 129.35.

