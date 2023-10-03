Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹129.4 and a close price of ₹129.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹131.05 and a low of ₹125.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4144.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a BSE volume of 106,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.