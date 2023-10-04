Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Sees Stock Prices Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 126.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.85 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹126.85, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹126.45

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock has a price of 126.85 with a net change of 0.4, representing a percent change of 0.32%.

04 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹128.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 139,096. The closing price of the stock was 128.75.

