Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 126.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.5 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 126.85 and a close price of 126.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 130 and a low of 124.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4103.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 90,137 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹126.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering BSE recorded a volume of 90,137 shares with a closing price of 126.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.