Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Surges in Trading

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹124.65 and a close price of ₹123.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹127.25 and a low of ₹123.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4120.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,640 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|27.91%
|6 Months
|119.55%
|YTD
|123.81%
|1 Year
|153.04%
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.38% to reach ₹126.7. This corresponds to a net change of ₹2.95.
On the last day of Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,640. The closing price of the shares was ₹123.75.
