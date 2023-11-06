Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Surges in Trading

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 123.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.7 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 124.65 and a close price of 123.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 127.25 and a low of 123.75. The company has a market capitalization of 4120.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 160,640 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months27.91%
6 Months119.55%
YTD123.81%
1 Year153.04%
06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹126.7, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹123.75

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.38% to reach 126.7. This corresponds to a net change of 2.95.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹123.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 160,640. The closing price of the shares was 123.75.

