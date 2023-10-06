Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 3.67 %. The stock closed at 126.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.45 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 129.35 and a closing price of 126.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 132.15 and a low of 127.5. The market capitalization of the company is 4230.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.85 and the 52-week low is 40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹131.45, up 3.67% from yesterday's ₹126.8

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 131.45 with a 3.67% increase in value. The stock has seen a net change of 4.65.

06 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹126.8 on last trading day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a BSE volume of 111,815 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 126.8.

