Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Sees Upward Trend in Trading

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹129.35 and a closing price of ₹126.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹132.15 and a low of ₹127.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4230.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.85 and the 52-week low is ₹40.49. The BSE volume for the stock was 111,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.