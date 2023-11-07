Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock plummets in trading today

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXRAIL) opened at ₹126.75 and closed at ₹126.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.7 and a low of ₹124.35. The market capitalization of TEXRAIL is ₹4,311.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹163.85 and ₹40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for TEXRAIL was 95,430 shares.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of ₹129.55 and a high of ₹132.70 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at ₹131.7, with a percent change of -0.64. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 4.62% or ₹5.85, reaching a price of ₹132.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.39%
|3 Months
|24.75%
|6 Months
|135.26%
|YTD
|133.6%
|1 Year
|159.71%
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹132.55, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 5.85. This suggests that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a substantial net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company, indicating potential growth and profitability.
On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering, the BSE volume was 95,430 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹126.7.
