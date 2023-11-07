Hello User
Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 132.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.7 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXRAIL) opened at 126.75 and closed at 126.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 133.7 and a low of 124.35. The market capitalization of TEXRAIL is 4,311.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 163.85 and 40.49 respectively. The BSE volume for TEXRAIL was 95,430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock reached a low of 129.55 and a high of 132.70 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹131.7, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹132.55

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently priced at 131.7, with a percent change of -0.64. The net change in the stock price is -0.85.

Click here for Texmaco Rail & Engineering Profit Loss

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹132.55, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹126.7

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 4.62% or 5.85, reaching a price of 132.55.

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.39%
3 Months24.75%
6 Months135.26%
YTD133.6%
1 Year159.71%
07 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹132.55, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹126.7

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock shows that the price is 132.55, with a percent change of 4.62 and a net change of 5.85. This suggests that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a substantial net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company, indicating potential growth and profitability.

07 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹126.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Texmaco Rail & Engineering, the BSE volume was 95,430 shares. The closing price for the stock was 126.7.

