Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 128.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.05 per share. Investors should monitor Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of 132.05 and a close price of 132.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 132.7 and a low of 127.5. The company has a market capitalization of 4,171.31 crore. Its 52-week high is 163.85 and its 52-week low is 40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,386 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Esab India6463.65100.01.576430.13221.359949.51
B E M L2163.037.951.792715.651129.19007.71
Texmaco Rail & Engineering130.82.551.99163.8540.494210.06
VST Tillers Tractors3778.15155.74.33999.952097.153264.14
Disa India12849.0-510.7-3.8215450.07511.01868.51
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of 128.3 and a high of 131.95 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹130.05, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹128.25

Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at a price of 130.05, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price update :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹131.4, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹128.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.46%, with a net change of 3.15. The stock is currently trading at 131.4.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months13.93%
6 Months136.88%
YTD126.01%
1 Year149.08%
08 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today :Texmaco Rail & Engineering trading at ₹129.2, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹128.25

The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering shows that the stock price is 129.2 with a percent change of 0.74. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.74% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.95, suggesting that there has been a positive movement in the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Live :Texmaco Rail & Engineering closed at ₹132.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 169,386 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 132.55.

