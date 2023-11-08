Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Texmaco Rail & Engineering Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Texmaco Rail & Engineering had an open price of ₹132.05 and a close price of ₹132.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹132.7 and a low of ₹127.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,171.31 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹163.85 and its 52-week low is ₹40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,386 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Esab India
|6463.65
|100.0
|1.57
|6430.1
|3221.35
|9949.51
|B E M L
|2163.0
|37.95
|1.79
|2715.65
|1129.1
|9007.71
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|130.8
|2.55
|1.99
|163.85
|40.49
|4210.06
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3778.15
|155.7
|4.3
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3264.14
|Disa India
|12849.0
|-510.7
|-3.82
|15450.0
|7511.0
|1868.51
The stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering reached a low of ₹128.3 and a high of ₹131.95 on the current day.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering stock is currently trading at a price of ₹130.05, which represents a 1.4% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹1.8.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Texmaco Rail & Engineering has increased by 2.46%, with a net change of ₹3.15. The stock is currently trading at ₹131.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.0%
|3 Months
|13.93%
|6 Months
|136.88%
|YTD
|126.01%
|1 Year
|149.08%
The current data for Texmaco Rail & Engineering shows that the stock price is ₹129.2 with a percent change of 0.74. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.74% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.95, suggesting that there has been a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Texmaco Rail & Engineering had a volume of 169,386 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹132.55.
